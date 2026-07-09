BancFirst (BANF) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect BancFirst to post earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $178.5260 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.08. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 25.50%.The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BancFirst to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BancFirst alerts: Sign Up

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $112.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $101.48 and a 1 year high of $138.77.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. BancFirst's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,105.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 166,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,198,391.13. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,217 shares of company stock worth $6,719,222. Insiders own 31.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,873 shares of the bank's stock worth $146,537,000 after buying an additional 96,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,316,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,512 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 69,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the bank's stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BancFirst from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of BancFirst in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BancFirst presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANF

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state‐chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BancFirst, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BancFirst wasn't on the list.

While BancFirst currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here