BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Director David Rainbolt Sells 24,614 Shares

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report) Director David Rainbolt sold 24,614 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $2,844,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 182,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,030,562.20. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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BancFirst Stock Down 0.6%

BancFirst stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.15. The stock had a trading volume of 181,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,420. BancFirst Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.48 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.61.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.08. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Corporation will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. BancFirst's payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in BancFirst by 531.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 221 shares of the bank's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 295 shares of the bank's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BancFirst from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BancFirst

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state‐chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

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