BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.76 and traded as high as $121.03. BancFirst shares last traded at $120.04, with a volume of 152,092 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BancFirst from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANF

BancFirst Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.76.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.19 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst Corporation will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. BancFirst's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $1,036,105.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 166,783 shares in the company, valued at $19,198,391.13. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,222. 31.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 108.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the bank's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in BancFirst by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,844 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $3,646,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company's stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state‐chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

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