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Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • BBVA shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $26.53 on Monday versus a prior close of $25.95.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: one analyst rates the stock a Buy, six rate it Hold, and the consensus rating is Hold following several recent downgrades.
  • The bank reported quarterly EPS of $0.59 on $12.33 billion in revenue, with a 28.21% net margin and 17.65% return on equity; analysts expect full-year EPS of $2.35.
  • Interested in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria? Here are five stocks we like better.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 68299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $150.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company's stock.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria NYSE: BBVA is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain's largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA's core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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