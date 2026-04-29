Banco Bradesco (BBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $6.7847 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, analysts expect Banco Bradesco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.30.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco's previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Banco Bradesco's dividend payout ratio is presently 110.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $250,398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 116.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,132,112 shares of the bank's stock worth $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853,712 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 103.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,045,389 shares of the bank's stock worth $108,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331,155 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 46,867,695 shares of the bank's stock worth $155,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,735,708 shares of the bank's stock worth $259,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,146 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on BBD

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil's largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil's retail and corporate credit markets.

The company's product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

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