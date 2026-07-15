Banco Bradesco SA Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years.

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Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 44,931 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,764. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.95%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil's largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.

The bank's operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.

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