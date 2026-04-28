Banco De Chile (BCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Banco De Chile to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $869.7980 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Banco De Chile had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.92 million. On average, analysts expect Banco De Chile to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Banco De Chile Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE BCH opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company's fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. Banco De Chile has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.22.

Banco De Chile Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $2.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Banco De Chile's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco De Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Banco De Chile by 33,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco De Chile by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco De Chile by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the bank's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 2,425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco De Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCH shares. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on Banco De Chile and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco De Chile from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Banco De Chile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Banco De Chile from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Banco De Chile

About Banco De Chile

Banco de Chile NYSE: BCH is a leading Chilean financial institution headquartered in Santiago. Founded in 1893, the bank is one of the country's oldest and most established banking groups, serving a broad spectrum of individual, corporate and institutional clients. It is publicly listed and operates under Chilean banking regulations while participating in international capital markets.

The bank's core businesses include retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, and investment banking.

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