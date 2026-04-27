Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Issues Earnings Results

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

Get BLX alerts: Sign Up

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BLX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.71. 112,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,499. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $57.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on BLX

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior wasn't on the list.

While Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here