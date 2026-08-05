Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.85 and traded as high as $60.41. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior shares last traded at $59.1590, with a volume of 174,136 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Report on BLX

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX - Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

Further Reading

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