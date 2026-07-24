Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) Expected to Release Earnings on Friday

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $887.0620 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander Chile to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Banco Santander Chile Stock Down 1.4%

Banco Santander Chile stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. Banco Santander Chile has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 739.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the bank's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the bank's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 703.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,666 shares of the bank's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the bank's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSAC shares. Bank of America raised Banco Santander Chile from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Santander Chile from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander Chile from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSAC

About Banco Santander Chile

Banco Santander Chile NYSE: BSAC is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

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