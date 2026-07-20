Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Citizens Jmp

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.75.

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Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $74.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.79 and a beta of 2.92. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The business's 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.The firm had revenue of $208.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.58 million. Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 1,588 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $93,453.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,564.60. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 1,198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $70,502.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,933.35. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,269 shares of company stock worth $7,192,523. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $6,592,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $1,622,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 51.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166,423 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company's stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

Further Reading

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