Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.25, but opened at $38.31. Bandwidth shares last traded at $37.3160, with a volume of 1,052,527 shares.

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Key Bandwidth News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bandwidth this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Bandwidth reported adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share, above the $0.36 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $219.9 million versus expectations of $217.0 million. Revenue increased 22.2% year over year. Bandwidth Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Bandwidth reported adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share, above the $0.36 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $219.9 million versus expectations of $217.0 million. Revenue increased 22.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved: Adjusted EBITDA rose 27% to $28 million, producing a record 18% adjusted EBITDA margin. Management cited sustained demand, accelerating business fundamentals, voice AI adoption and strategic customer wins exceeding $1 million. Bandwidth Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA rose 27% to $28 million, producing a record 18% adjusted EBITDA margin. Management cited sustained demand, accelerating business fundamentals, voice AI adoption and strategic customer wins exceeding $1 million. Positive Sentiment: Outlook was raised above analyst forecasts: Third-quarter 2026 guidance calls for EPS of $0.45–$0.49 and revenue of $231 million–$235 million, compared with consensus estimates of $0.40 and $223.6 million. Full-year guidance was increased to EPS of $1.71–$1.79 and revenue of $900 million–$910 million, above consensus estimates of $1.55 and $891 million. Bandwidth earnings and guidance report

Third-quarter 2026 guidance calls for EPS of $0.45–$0.49 and revenue of $231 million–$235 million, compared with consensus estimates of $0.40 and $223.6 million. Full-year guidance was increased to EPS of $1.71–$1.79 and revenue of $900 million–$910 million, above consensus estimates of $1.55 and $891 million. Neutral Sentiment: The results reinforce Bandwidth’s growth strategy around enterprise cloud communications and voice AI, though investors may require continued execution to justify the company’s sharp valuation expansion over the past year. What to expect from Bandwidth’s Q2 earnings

The results reinforce Bandwidth’s growth strategy around enterprise cloud communications and voice AI, though investors may require continued execution to justify the company’s sharp valuation expansion over the past year. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and stronger guidance, Bandwidth continues to report a negative net margin of 0.64%, and its valuation remains sensitive to any slowdown in growth or concerns about the pace of future improvements.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAND. Zacks Research cut Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Bandwidth from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Report on BAND

Bandwidth Trading Down 25.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.490 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 9,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $426,952.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,289,235.50. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $858,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,515,337.36. This trade represents a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 127,269 shares of company stock worth $7,192,523 over the last 90 days. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bandwidth by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,430 shares of the company's stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 516,117 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $6,592,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,342,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 49.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 587,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 193,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 51.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 166,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company's stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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