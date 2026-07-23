Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bank First National from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Bank First National from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank First National from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank First National from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.

Get Bank First National alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank First National

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank First National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,817 shares of the company's stock worth $72,948,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bank First National by 2,452,855.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 490,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,764,000 after buying an additional 490,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank First National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,127,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank First National by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank First National by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First National Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.49. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bank First National has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $154.29.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. Bank First National had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bank First National will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Bank First National's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Bank First National's dividend payout ratio is 30.60%.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation NASDAQ: BFC is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank First National, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank First National wasn't on the list.

While Bank First National currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here