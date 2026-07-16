Bank of America Cuts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hasbro from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.71.

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Hasbro Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 689,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,679. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 174.64% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Hasbro's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $147,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,962 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,499 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hasbro by 454.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,085,000 after purchasing an additional 596,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,671,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Hasbro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to Hasbro’s Q2 earnings release on July 21, with optimism supported by the company’s prior quarter beat, when EPS topped estimates by 31.3%. Hasbro Gear Up for Q2 Earnings: What Should Investors Expect?

Investors are looking ahead to Hasbro’s Q2 earnings release on July 21, with optimism supported by the company’s prior quarter beat, when EPS topped estimates by 31.3%. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane kept an outperform rating on Hasbro while only trimming its price target slightly to $114, implying meaningful upside versus the current share price. BNP Paribas Exane price target update

BNP Paribas Exane kept an outperform rating on Hasbro while only trimming its price target slightly to $114, implying meaningful upside versus the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research mostly made small adjustments to future earnings estimates, including slight cuts to FY2027, FY2028 and Q1 2028 EPS forecasts, while maintaining a Hold rating. Zacks Research estimate revisions

Zacks Research mostly made small adjustments to future earnings estimates, including slight cuts to FY2027, FY2028 and Q1 2028 EPS forecasts, while maintaining a Hold rating. Neutral Sentiment: Roth Capital also lowered its price target to $100 but kept a buy rating, suggesting analysts still see upside despite some caution. Roth Capital price target update

Roth Capital also lowered its price target to $100 but kept a buy rating, suggesting analysts still see upside despite some caution. Negative Sentiment: Hasbro was recently downgraded by Zacks Research from strong-buy to Hold, reflecting a more cautious analyst stance that could weigh on sentiment. Zacks Research downgrade

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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