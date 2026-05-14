Bank of America Cuts National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $30.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential upside of 77.30% from the company's previous close.

EYE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

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National Vision Price Performance

National Vision stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. National Vision had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $543.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

In other news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 7,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $224,837.58. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 694,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,554,550.40. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 14.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,819 shares of the company's stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of National Vision by 2.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,112 shares of the company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

More National Vision News

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About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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