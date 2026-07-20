Bank of America Cuts OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $300.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $315.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.98% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.86.

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OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.80. 147,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,672. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.97 and a 200 day moving average of $256.03. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $197.27 and a 52-week high of $311.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.07. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The company had revenue of $453.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $5,636,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in OSI Systems by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 169 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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