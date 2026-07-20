Bank of America Cuts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $206.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $226.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underperform" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Bank of America's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.21% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POOL. Weiss Ratings cut Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $262.00.

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Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.59. The company had a trading volume of 540,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,778. The firm's fifty day moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day moving average is $217.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Pool has a twelve month low of $172.68 and a twelve month high of $345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Pool declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, Director John E. Stokely purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.06 per share, with a total value of $193,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,363.80. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 40,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,057,002.60. This trade represents a 33.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,042,747. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $4,575,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,676 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $34,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,306 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $2,399,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,381,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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