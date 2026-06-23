Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the chip maker's stock. Bank of America's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.98.

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Intel Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. Intel has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $141.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s 18A-P process has entered risk production, which investors see as a major step toward proving its manufacturing comeback and improving its competitiveness in AI and advanced chips.

Intel’s 18A-P process has entered risk production, which investors see as a major step toward proving its manufacturing comeback and improving its competitiveness in AI and advanced chips. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators are highlighting potential foundry tailwinds, including a possible Apple manufacturing partnership and stronger demand for Intel’s packaging and process technology. Intel's Stock Has Soared, but It Needs an Engineering Comeback

Analysts and market commentators are highlighting potential foundry tailwinds, including a possible Apple manufacturing partnership and stronger demand for Intel’s packaging and process technology. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street has turned more constructive, with Mizuho and Bank of America reportedly lifting targets or ratings as confidence grows in Intel’s advanced packaging and sovereign-factory strategy. Analyst Lifts Synopsys Price Target to $550 on Strengthening Intel Foundry Tailwinds and IP Growth Outlook

Wall Street has turned more constructive, with Mizuho and Bank of America reportedly lifting targets or ratings as confidence grows in Intel’s advanced packaging and sovereign-factory strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes that the stock now trades at a very rich valuation, meaning a lot of the good news is already priced in and investors are betting on execution over the next several quarters.

Coverage notes that the stock now trades at a very rich valuation, meaning a lot of the good news is already priced in and investors are betting on execution over the next several quarters. Negative Sentiment: The bearish case remains that Intel’s foundry business is still losing money and will likely face continued margin pressure from heavy capital spending before any meaningful revenue from new nodes arrives.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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