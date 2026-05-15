Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Bank of America's price objective suggests a potential upside of 139.93% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.91.

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REGENXBIO Stock Down 6.5%

NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,145. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $301.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.82). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 103.12% and a negative net margin of 113.75%.The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 15,309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $168,705.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 232,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,563,439.34. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2,247.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,595 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 594,161 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,160,380 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 454,977 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 57.1% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,736 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 301,858 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting REGENXBIO this week:

Positive Sentiment: REGENXBIO reported positive topline results from its pivotal AFFINITY DUCHENNE study of RGX-202, saying the primary endpoint was met with high statistical significance and that microdystrophin expression correlated with functional improvement, which supports the program’s development path and potential accelerated approval. Article Title

REGENXBIO reported positive topline results from its pivotal AFFINITY DUCHENNE study of RGX-202, saying the primary endpoint was met with high statistical significance and that microdystrophin expression correlated with functional improvement, which supports the program’s development path and potential accelerated approval. Positive Sentiment: Management also highlighted additional pipeline catalysts, including progress for ABBV-RGX-314 in diabetic retinopathy, expected dosing in Q2, and other late-stage readouts later in 2026, which could create future upside if execution remains on track. Article Title

Management also highlighted additional pipeline catalysts, including progress for ABBV-RGX-314 in diabetic retinopathy, expected dosing in Q2, and other late-stage readouts later in 2026, which could create future upside if execution remains on track. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call and related coverage focused on the clinical update and broader pipeline strategy, with investors parsing whether the new trial data can translate into a commercial opportunity. Article Title

The company’s earnings call and related coverage focused on the clinical update and broader pipeline strategy, with investors parsing whether the new trial data can translate into a commercial opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results were much worse than expected: REGENXBIO reported a larger-than-expected loss of $1.72 per share and revenue of $6.39 million versus consensus near $25.84 million, reinforcing concerns about the company’s financial runway and ongoing losses. Article Title

Q1 results were much worse than expected: REGENXBIO reported a larger-than-expected loss of $1.72 per share and revenue of $6.39 million versus consensus near $25.84 million, reinforcing concerns about the company’s financial runway and ongoing losses. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to cash concerns and the scale of the quarterly loss as reasons the stock sold off, suggesting the encouraging Duchenne data was not enough to offset balance-sheet worries. Article Title

Market commentary also pointed to cash concerns and the scale of the quarterly loss as reasons the stock sold off, suggesting the encouraging Duchenne data was not enough to offset balance-sheet worries. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale by Steve Pakola added a small amount of negative sentiment, though this is less important than the trial and earnings news. Article Title

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno‐associated virus) platform. The company engineers next‐generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO's pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age‐related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

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