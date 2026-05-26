Bank of America Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $135.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the network equipment provider's stock. Bank of America's target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock's current price.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citic Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.09.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,709,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,331,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business's fifty day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $462.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $120.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $42,724.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,192. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $30,730,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,060,995,000 after buying an additional 1,057,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,802,382,000 after buying an additional 206,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,609,227,000 after buying an additional 6,224,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $4,473,272,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here