Bank of America Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $150.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the network equipment provider's stock. Bank of America's target price suggests a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Citic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.18.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.04. 8,178,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,626,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $63.87 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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