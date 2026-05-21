Bank of America Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $85.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's target price suggests a potential upside of 67.80% from the stock's current price.

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.56.

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e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 23,796 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,514,853.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,702,866.22. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,797 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,514,917.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 114,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,317,080.40. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,315,490. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,487,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,255,000 after buying an additional 140,258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,967.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 147,745 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 188,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 48,504 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 138,082.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 276,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 276,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting e.l.f. Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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