Bank of America Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $613.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $620.00 to $613.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Bank of America's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $644.82.

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United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $545.18. The stock had a trading volume of 112,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,450. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $272.12 and a 52-week high of $609.35. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.32.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.88, for a total value of $5,748,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,851,434.88. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 603,218 shares of company stock valued at $339,413,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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