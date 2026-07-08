Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 2.5% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.30 and last traded at $58.3840. Approximately 29,485,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 39,026,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 91,267 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGoal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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