Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Brean Capital

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Brean Capital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the bank's stock. Brean Capital's target price indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $30.50 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.17.

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Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 5.3%

BMRC opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.81. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 268.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 943,534 shares of the bank's stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 687,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,623 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,865 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,812 shares of the bank's stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,827 shares of the bank's stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company's stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of Marin Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings substantially exceeded expectations. BMRC reported diluted EPS of $0.58, ahead of the $0.52 consensus estimate and up from $0.29 a year earlier. Net income rose to $9.2 million from $8.5 million in the first quarter, compared with an $8.5 million loss in the year-ago period. Bank of Marin Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

BMRC reported diluted EPS of $0.58, ahead of the $0.52 consensus estimate and up from $0.29 a year earlier. Net income rose to $9.2 million from $8.5 million in the first quarter, compared with an $8.5 million loss in the year-ago period. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cost trends improved. Tax-equivalent net interest margin expanded 14 basis points to 3.38%, while net interest income increased to $30.8 million and noninterest expense fell to $21.6 million from $22.5 million in the prior quarter. Return on equity was 7.20%. BMRC Q2 Net Income Rises to $9.2 Million

Tax-equivalent net interest margin expanded 14 basis points to 3.38%, while net interest income increased to $30.8 million and noninterest expense fell to $21.6 million from $22.5 million in the prior quarter. Return on equity was 7.20%. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was maintained. The board declared a $0.25-per-share dividend payable August 13 to shareholders of record August 6, representing an annualized yield of approximately 3.3%. Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend and Stock Information

The board declared a $0.25-per-share dividend payable August 13 to shareholders of record August 6, representing an annualized yield of approximately 3.3%. Neutral Sentiment: Management expects noninterest expense to remain near the first-half pace and is targeting a net interest margin proxy of roughly 3.44%–3.45%, suggesting continued margin support but limited near-term cost leverage. Bank of Marin Expense and Margin Outlook

Management expects noninterest expense to remain near the first-half pace and is targeting a net interest margin proxy of roughly 3.44%–3.45%, suggesting continued margin support but limited near-term cost leverage. Negative Sentiment: Revenue narrowly missed forecasts, while balance-sheet levels softened. Quarterly revenue was $33.95 million versus the $34.02 million estimate. Deposits declined 1.7% sequentially to $3.37 billion and loans edged down to $2.10 billion, signaling ongoing funding and growth challenges. Bank of Marin Bancorp Q2 Earnings Report

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is the bank holding company for Bank of Marin, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Novato, California. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its operating philosophy emphasizes personalized service and strong local relationships across the San Francisco North Bay region.

The company's core product offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time certificates of deposit.

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