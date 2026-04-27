Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

BMRC stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,507 shares of the bank's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the bank's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,536 shares of the bank's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the bank's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 124.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $30.50 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Marin Bancorp

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is the bank holding company for Bank of Marin, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Novato, California. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its operating philosophy emphasizes personalized service and strong local relationships across the San Francisco North Bay region.

The company's core product offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of Marin Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of Marin Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here