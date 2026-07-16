Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $142.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the bank's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $136.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.54.

Get BNY alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNY

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BNY traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.41. 1,400,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,343. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $95.13 and a one year high of $163.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.30. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,857,487. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $1,713,173.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,578,607.13. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,670,202 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,283,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $1,398,624,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 639.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank's stock worth $771,080,000 after buying an additional 6,119,749 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $227,437,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,420,804 shares of the bank's stock valued at $397,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

More Bank of New York Mellon News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of New York Mellon this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNY reported Q2 earnings of $2.46 per share, topping estimates, on revenue of $5.70 billion that also beat forecasts, with revenue up 13.3% year over year. BNY Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

BNY reported Q2 earnings of $2.46 per share, topping estimates, on revenue of $5.70 billion that also beat forecasts, with revenue up 13.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $22.0 billion-$22.2 billion, above consensus, and increased its quarterly dividend by 19%, signaling confidence in future cash generation. BNY Declares Dividends

The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $22.0 billion-$22.2 billion, above consensus, and increased its quarterly dividend by 19%, signaling confidence in future cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raising its price target to $177 and Erste Group Bank initiating coverage with a buy rating. Benzinga coverage

Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raising its price target to $177 and Erste Group Bank initiating coverage with a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Several commentaries highlighted record revenue, stronger profit, and improving momentum in fees, net interest income, and AI-related client benefits, reinforcing the upbeat long-term narrative. Bloomberg report

Several commentaries highlighted record revenue, stronger profit, and improving momentum in fees, net interest income, and AI-related client benefits, reinforcing the upbeat long-term narrative. Neutral Sentiment: An unusual spike in put-option buying suggests some traders were hedging ahead of or after earnings, which may reflect caution rather than a clear fundamental concern.

An unusual spike in put-option buying suggests some traders were hedging ahead of or after earnings, which may reflect caution rather than a clear fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: The stock also faced a “sell the news” reaction in some coverage, with traders focused on the fact that the stronger Q2 results were partly offset by guidance that did not exceed the market’s highest expectations. Seeking Alpha report

About Bank of New York Mellon

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of New York Mellon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of New York Mellon wasn't on the list.

While Bank of New York Mellon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here