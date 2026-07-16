Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Truist Financial

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Bank of New York Mellon from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $136.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

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Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BNY traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $160.00. 2,520,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,626. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $95.13 and a 52 week high of $163.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,857,487. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $1,713,173.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,578,607.13. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,423 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of New York Mellon this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNY reported second-quarter EPS of $2.46, beating expectations, while revenue rose to a record $5.7 billion and topped estimates, reinforcing the view that core business momentum remains strong.

BNY reported second-quarter EPS of $2.46, beating expectations, while revenue rose to a record $5.7 billion and topped estimates, reinforcing the view that core business momentum remains strong. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 outlook and increased its dividend by 19%, which should support investor confidence in earnings power and capital returns.

The company raised its 2026 outlook and increased its dividend by 19%, which should support investor confidence in earnings power and capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts lifted price targets after earnings, including Barclays to $178, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $177, RBC to $168, and Wells Fargo to $162, signaling broader optimism about the stock’s valuation and fundamentals. Analyst price target updates via Benzinga

Multiple analysts lifted price targets after earnings, including Barclays to $178, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $177, RBC to $168, and Wells Fargo to $162, signaling broader optimism about the stock’s valuation and fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank initiated coverage with a buy rating, adding another bullish analyst view on BNY’s earnings trajectory and business mix.

Erste Group Bank initiated coverage with a buy rating, adding another bullish analyst view on BNY’s earnings trajectory and business mix. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting BNY’s AI investments and “measurable” client impact may be helping the market view the company as a more efficient long-term operator.

Coverage highlighting BNY’s AI investments and “measurable” client impact may be helping the market view the company as a more efficient long-term operator. Neutral Sentiment: One note said the shares traded lower despite strong Q2 results because the upgraded 2026 guidance fell short of some expectations, suggesting a few investors may be focused on the pace of upside rather than the overall beat.

One note said the shares traded lower despite strong Q2 results because the upgraded 2026 guidance fell short of some expectations, suggesting a few investors may be focused on the pace of upside rather than the overall beat. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual put-option activity ahead of the results suggests some traders were hedging into earnings, though the strong report and guidance likely outweighed that positioning.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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