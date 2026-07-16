Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the bank's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the company's previous close.

BNY has been the subject of several other reports. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.54.

Get BNY alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on BNY

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BNY traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.70. 1,311,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,228. The company has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business's 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $95.13 and a twelve month high of $163.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.30. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $1,713,173.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,578,607.13. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,857,487. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,091 shares of company stock worth $6,568,423. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,670,202 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,283,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,624,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank's stock valued at $771,080,000 after buying an additional 6,119,749 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,437,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,420,804 shares of the bank's stock worth $397,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,556 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of New York Mellon

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of New York Mellon this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNY reported Q2 earnings of $2.46 per share, topping estimates, on revenue of $5.70 billion that also beat forecasts, with revenue up 13.3% year over year. BNY Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

BNY reported Q2 earnings of $2.46 per share, topping estimates, on revenue of $5.70 billion that also beat forecasts, with revenue up 13.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $22.0 billion-$22.2 billion, above consensus, and increased its quarterly dividend by 19%, signaling confidence in future cash generation. BNY Declares Dividends

The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $22.0 billion-$22.2 billion, above consensus, and increased its quarterly dividend by 19%, signaling confidence in future cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raising its price target to $177 and Erste Group Bank initiating coverage with a buy rating. Benzinga coverage

Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raising its price target to $177 and Erste Group Bank initiating coverage with a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Several commentaries highlighted record revenue, stronger profit, and improving momentum in fees, net interest income, and AI-related client benefits, reinforcing the upbeat long-term narrative. Bloomberg report

Several commentaries highlighted record revenue, stronger profit, and improving momentum in fees, net interest income, and AI-related client benefits, reinforcing the upbeat long-term narrative. Neutral Sentiment: An unusual spike in put-option buying suggests some traders were hedging ahead of or after earnings, which may reflect caution rather than a clear fundamental concern.

An unusual spike in put-option buying suggests some traders were hedging ahead of or after earnings, which may reflect caution rather than a clear fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: The stock also faced a “sell the news” reaction in some coverage, with traders focused on the fact that the stronger Q2 results were partly offset by guidance that did not exceed the market’s highest expectations. Seeking Alpha report

About Bank of New York Mellon

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of New York Mellon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of New York Mellon wasn't on the list.

While Bank of New York Mellon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here