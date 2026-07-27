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Bank Stocks Worth Watching - July 27th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Bank of America logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven bank stocks are highlighted for July 27: Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Nu Holdings, Wells Fargo, Huntington Bancshares, and Charles Schwab recorded the highest recent dollar trading volume among bank stocks.
  • The companies represent a broad range of financial services, including consumer and commercial banking, investment banking, wealth management, brokerage, digital banking, lending, and asset management.
  • Bank-stock performance can be influenced by interest rates, loan losses, economic conditions, and financial regulations, making these factors important for investors assessing the featured companies.
  • Interested in Bank of America? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, NU, Wells Fargo & Company, Huntington Bancshares, and Charles Schwab are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of ownership in publicly traded banking companies, such as commercial banks, investment banks, or regional banks. Investors buy them to potentially benefit from share-price appreciation and dividend income, while recognizing that their performance can be affected by interest rates, loan losses, economic conditions, and financial regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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