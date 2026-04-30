Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,425 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 48,130 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,587 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

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Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $413.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.93. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Bank7 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Bank7 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank7 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSVN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Harris sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $205,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,587. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,428 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,447 shares of the company's stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,328 shares of the company's stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

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