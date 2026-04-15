Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BSVN. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Bank7 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.50.

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Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of Bank7 stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.24. 4,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,459. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 31.38%.The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank7 news, CFO Kelly J. Harris sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $205,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,587. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank7 by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,700 shares of the company's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Bank7 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,475 shares of the company's stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company's stock.

Bank7 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank7 this week:

About Bank7

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

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