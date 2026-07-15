Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 5737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank7 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank7 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Report on Bank7

Bank7 Stock Up 2.8%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $497.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.63 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 31.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank7's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank7 news, insider Douglas A. Haines sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $733,633.29. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Lee Jr. Mathews sold 1,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,371. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 25.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Bank7 by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company's stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

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