BankUnited (BKU) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $290.4540 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $273.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $284.57 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. BankUnited's payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of BankUnited from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BankUnited from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKU

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $45,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,791.19. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $194,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,971,232.34. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,380 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,100,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,879 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company's stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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