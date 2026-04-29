BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,560,162 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 2,696,741 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,189 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Get BankUnited alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,816 shares in the company, valued at $957,358.08. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,447 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $162,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,765. This trade represents a 23.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,953 shares of company stock worth $591,492. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company's stock.

BankUnited Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE BKU opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. BankUnited has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.26.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.46%.The business had revenue of $273.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. BankUnited's payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BankUnited from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKU

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BankUnited, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BankUnited wasn't on the list.

While BankUnited currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here