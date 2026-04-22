BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.14%.The company had revenue of $273.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

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BankUnited Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BankUnited from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research lowered BankUnited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 target price on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,816 shares in the company, valued at $957,358.08. This trade represents a 20.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $174,703.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,778,283.21. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,953 shares of company stock valued at $591,492. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,535,282 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $157,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 1,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,655 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,712 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,542,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 652,926 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BankUnited by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,070,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $117,183,000 after buying an additional 576,843 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,687,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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