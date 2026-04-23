BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.55.

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BankUnited Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 241,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $273.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.57 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $162,388.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $541,765. This represents a 23.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $174,703.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,283.21. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,953 shares of company stock worth $591,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 158.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company's stock.

More BankUnited News

Here are the key news stories impacting BankUnited this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported positive net income and year-over-year EPS growth: BankUnited reported 1Q26 net income of $62 million and diluted EPS of $0.83, up from $0.78 a year ago — evidence of continued profitability. Business Wire: 1Q26 Results

Company reported positive net income and year-over-year EPS growth: BankUnited reported 1Q26 net income of $62 million and diluted EPS of $0.83, up from $0.78 a year ago — evidence of continued profitability. Positive Sentiment: Hovde Group keeps an Outperform stance despite trimming its price target to $53 (from $57), implying ~15% upside from recent levels — vote of confidence from at least one specialist bank analyst.

Hovde Group keeps an Outperform stance despite trimming its price target to $53 (from $57), implying ~15% upside from recent levels — vote of confidence from at least one specialist bank analyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the earnings presentation provide context — growth themes were highlighted but leadership signaled a cautious outlook; investors will be parsing the slide deck and call for specifics on loan growth, margins and expense control. Earnings Presentation

Management commentary and the earnings presentation provide context — growth themes were highlighted but leadership signaled a cautious outlook; investors will be parsing the slide deck and call for specifics on loan growth, margins and expense control. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus broker view is muted: aggregate rating shows a "Hold" call from brokerages, indicating mixed expectations among analysts. Broker Consensus

Consensus broker view is muted: aggregate rating shows a "Hold" call from brokerages, indicating mixed expectations among analysts. Negative Sentiment: Key headline miss: EPS of $0.83 missed the Street at $0.97, and revenue ($273.7M) came in below estimates (~$284.6M) — the primary driver of near-term downward pressure. Multiple outlets covered the shortfall. Earnings Call Transcript

Key headline miss: EPS of $0.83 missed the Street at $0.97, and revenue ($273.7M) came in below estimates (~$284.6M) — the primary driver of near-term downward pressure. Multiple outlets covered the shortfall. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentary pointed to limited upside from reserves and other risk/efficiency headwinds — e.g., a Seeking Alpha note flagged "Low Reserves Limit Upside," which could cap earnings leverage. SA: Low Reserves Limit Upside

Analysts and commentary pointed to limited upside from reserves and other risk/efficiency headwinds — e.g., a Seeking Alpha note flagged "Low Reserves Limit Upside," which could cap earnings leverage. Negative Sentiment: Wider media coverage emphasized the Q1 miss (MSN, Investing.com, Yahoo), reinforcing negative sentiment among shorter-term traders. Yahoo Earnings Transcript

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

Further Reading

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