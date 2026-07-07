BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of BankUnited from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded BankUnited from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered BankUnited from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BankUnited from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.73.

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BankUnited Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE BKU opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). BankUnited had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $273.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $284.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $194,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,971,232.34. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $45,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,027 shares in the company, valued at $690,791.19. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,380 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,100,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,879 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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