BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Hovde Group from $57.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Hovde Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BankUnited from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.00.

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BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. BankUnited has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $273.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $284.57 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.14%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $162,388.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,765. This trade represents a 23.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $174,703.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,283.21. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,953 shares of company stock worth $591,492. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in BankUnited by 31.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 169.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,249 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 108,888 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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