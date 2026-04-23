Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

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Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $49.43 on Thursday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The stock's fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.47 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 16.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, and serves as the parent of Bankwell Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of banking products and services designed for both individual consumers and small‐ to mid‐sized businesses. Bankwell Bank operates multiple branches across suburban Cook and Lake counties, focusing on personalized service and local decision‐making.

The company's deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

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