Banner (BANR) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $174.5360 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $168.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $169.60 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Banner has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Banner Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Banner's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Banner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Banner from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Banner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BANR

About Banner

Banner Corporation, through its principal subsidiary Banner Bank, operates as a regional commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded in 2000 as a bank holding company, Banner traces its origins to community banking roots in Eastern Washington dating back to the late 19th century. Over the past two decades, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, establishing a strong presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services for individual and business clients.

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