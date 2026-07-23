Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

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Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banner from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83. Banner has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Banner had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Banner by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Banner

Here are the key news stories impacting Banner this week:

About Banner

Banner Corporation, through its principal subsidiary Banner Bank, operates as a regional commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded in 2000 as a bank holding company, Banner traces its origins to community banking roots in Eastern Washington dating back to the late 19th century. Over the past two decades, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, establishing a strong presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services for individual and business clients.

Further Reading

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