Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Insider Junhua Wu Acquires 30,000 Shares

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) insider Junhua Wu acquired 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $74,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $225,827.16. The trade was a 48.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Junhua Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Junhua Wu bought 14,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00.

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Baozun Price Performance

BZUN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 80,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,695. The firm has a market cap of $148.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.40. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 75,465,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 754,659 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 754,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 579.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,052 shares of the technology company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 122,865 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,414,558 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 113,058 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Baozun to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BZUN

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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