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Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Baozun logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Baozun from “buy” to “strong-buy”, even as Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating. Overall, MarketBeat says the stock’s average analyst rating remains “Reduce.”
  • Baozun shares opened at $2.48, giving the company a market cap of about $144.11 million. The stock has traded between $2.07 and $4.88 over the past year and is currently near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Insider buying has been notable, with CEO Wenbin Qiu and insider Junhua Wu both adding shares recently. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 225,000 shares, and insiders now own 59.20% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Report on Baozun

Baozun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.48. Baozun has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $345.35 million during the quarter. Baozun had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Junhua Wu purchased 29,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 253,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $723,244.50. The trade was a 12.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,623,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,563,080.32. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $609,830. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Baozun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Baozun by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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