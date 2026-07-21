Barclays (BCS) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $10.7118 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 AM ET.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.88 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Barclays Stock Performance

BCS stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BCS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Barclays from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Barclays

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Barclays by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Barclays by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 153,166 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 1.3% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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