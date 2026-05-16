Barclays Downgrades Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) to Hold

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Doximity from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $31.00 price objective on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.62.

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Doximity Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE:DOCS opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $234,540.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $517,004.34. This trade represents a 31.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Siddharth Sitaram sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $59,502.93. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,734.92. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 18,055 shares of company stock worth $456,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Doximity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 796 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Doximity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Doximity by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 616 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company's stock.

Key Doximity News

Here are the key news stories impacting Doximity this week:

About Doximity

Doximity, trading as DOCS, operates a digital professional network and communications platform designed primarily for clinicians. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company connects physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, providing tools that streamline clinical communication, telehealth delivery and access to specialty-specific medical information. Its platform is positioned as a professional hub where clinicians manage their workflows, stay current with medical news and collaborate securely with peers.

The company’s offerings include secure messaging and video telehealth capabilities that enable clinicians to consult with patients and colleagues while protecting patient information.

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