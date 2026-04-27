Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock's current price.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.57.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.3%

KDP stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,846,210. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 2,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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