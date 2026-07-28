Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Price

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the bank's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.20.

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Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company's 50-day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bank of Hawaii

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of Hawaii this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations. BOH reported diluted EPS of $1.47, up from $1.06 a year earlier and slightly above the $1.46 consensus estimate. Net income increased 11.1% sequentially to $63.8 million, while return on average common equity improved to 15.47%. Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

BOH reported diluted EPS of $1.47, up from $1.06 a year earlier and slightly above the $1.46 consensus estimate. Net income increased 11.1% sequentially to $63.8 million, while return on average common equity improved to 15.47%. Positive Sentiment: Operating trends remained healthy. Analysts highlighted 12.6% revenue growth, a ninth consecutive quarter of expanding net interest margins, robust tourism and resilient Hawaii economic conditions. Nonperforming assets declined to 0.08% of loans, and BOH’s CET1 capital ratio stood at 12.1%, indicating solid credit quality and downside protection. Bank Of Hawaii: Rate Tailwind Continues To Build

Analysts highlighted 12.6% revenue growth, a ninth consecutive quarter of expanding net interest margins, robust tourism and resilient Hawaii economic conditions. Nonperforming assets declined to 0.08% of loans, and BOH’s CET1 capital ratio stood at 12.1%, indicating solid credit quality and downside protection. Positive Sentiment: Dividend was maintained. BOH declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record August 31. The payout represents an annualized dividend of $2.80 and a yield of approximately 3.5%, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

BOH declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record August 31. The payout represents an annualized dividend of $2.80 and a yield of approximately 3.5%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and future earnings prospects are favorable but opinions are mixed. One analysis sees additional fair-value upside and expects net interest margin to exceed 3% by 2027, helped by fixed-loan reinvestment and BOH’s strong Hawaii market position. Another describes the quarter as resilient but recommends waiting, suggesting investors may want a better entry point. Bank of Hawaii Holds Its Dividend As Fair Value Still Suggests More Upside

One analysis sees additional fair-value upside and expects net interest margin to exceed 3% by 2027, helped by fixed-loan reinvestment and BOH’s strong Hawaii market position. Another describes the quarter as resilient but recommends waiting, suggesting investors may want a better entry point. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed Wall Street estimates. Quarterly revenue was $196.9 million versus the $199.5 million consensus forecast. The modest shortfall may temper the positive impact of the EPS beat and help explain cautious analyst commentary. Bank of Hawaii Misses Q2 Revenue Estimates

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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