Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.89.

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Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $102.32 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $177.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,211 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,984,231,000 after buying an additional 691,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,015,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,020 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,325,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 171,926 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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