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Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
AECOM logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Barclays cut its price target on AECOM from $110 to $90 while keeping an equal weight rating, signaling a more cautious view on the stock despite still implying about 26% upside from the prior close.
  • AECOM’s latest quarterly results were solid, with earnings per share of $1.59 slightly beating estimates and revenue of $3.80 billion topping expectations, while revenue also rose 4.4% year over year.
  • Insiders recently showed confidence in the company: CEO Troy Rudd and CFO Gaurav Kapoor both bought shares in May, even as analysts’ consensus remains a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the construction company's stock. Barclays's price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE ACM opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03. AECOM has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in AECOM by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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